Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Lcnb Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.32 on Wednesday, hitting $418.71. 1,331,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,026,206. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $412.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.28. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $434.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

