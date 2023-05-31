Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $4.36 Million Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $691,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 128,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,790,000 after purchasing an additional 100,058 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 59,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TEL stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.57. 340,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.38. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $138.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.31.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 35.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,428.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,428.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.