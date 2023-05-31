Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Increases Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 207.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,179 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Macquarie upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WBD stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.32. 5,229,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,660,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.47. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. Analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Featured Stories

