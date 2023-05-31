Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Makes New $738,000 Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELV traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $444.24. 394,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $438.56 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $464.02 and a 200 day moving average of $481.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $570.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.