Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Purchases 2,638 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 477.0% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1,628.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CG traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.56. The company had a trading volume of 613,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,699. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.06. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.50 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 67.63%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CG. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.18.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

