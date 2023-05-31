Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 9,120 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,120 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Global Payments by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,777,000 after acquiring an additional 21,963 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Global Payments by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.30.

Global Payments Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.26. 905,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $136.88. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.91, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.84.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -212.77%.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.