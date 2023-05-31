Compound (COMP) Market Cap Hits $268.26 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $35.91 or 0.00132275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $268.26 million and $12.29 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Compound has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00059152 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00039145 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00022811 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003693 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000451 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 52.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,469,916 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,469,903.70262825 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 35.94038069 USD and is down -2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 353 active market(s) with $11,837,876.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.