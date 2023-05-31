Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.15

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.15 and last traded at $9.32, with a volume of 3561845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Comstock Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $12.53.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $489.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.84 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 39.08% and a return on equity of 52.26%. Comstock Resources’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

Insider Activity at Comstock Resources

In other Comstock Resources news, CFO Roland O. Burns acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 950,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,504,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Brian Christopher Claunch acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at $370,581.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Roland O. Burns bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 950,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,504,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 240,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 42,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 19,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Comstock Resources by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,076,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,347,000 after acquiring an additional 786,726 shares during the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

