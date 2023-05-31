Conflux (CFX) Hits Market Capitalization of $802.25 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 31st. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $802.25 million and approximately $189.91 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Conflux has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,947.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.04 or 0.00330332 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012988 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.94 or 0.00545123 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00066456 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.38 or 0.00416902 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003692 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,883,283,509 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,883,150,046.5394325 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.31077627 USD and is up 0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $117,112,500.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

