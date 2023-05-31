Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$3,100.00 to C$3,200.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Constellation Software traded as high as C$2,768.13 and last traded at C$2,768.01, with a volume of 103934 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2,674.08.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CSU. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,407.32 to C$2,450.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,800.00 to C$2,950.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,500.00 to C$2,750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,750.00 to C$3,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2,870.00.

Constellation Software Trading Up 3.5 %

The firm has a market cap of C$58.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.66, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2,600.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2,361.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.90.

Constellation Software Increases Dividend

Constellation Software ( TSE:CSU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C$18.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$18.05 by C$0.44. The business had revenue of C$2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.40 billion. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 7.15%. Analysts predict that Constellation Software Inc. will post 81.6713586 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 19th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. This is a positive change from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.70%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

