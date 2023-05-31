Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Position Raised by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 97.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 118,031 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned approximately 0.05% of Copart worth $14,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,098,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,450 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in Copart by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 251,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,332,000 after buying an additional 141,115 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in Copart by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 8,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Copart by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,648,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,402,000 after acquiring an additional 835,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copart stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,287,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,557. The company has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.28. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.10 and a 52 week high of $89.79.

Insider Activity at Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $12,648,609.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,791. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $12,648,609.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,791. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

