Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Shares Acquired by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) by 93.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,781 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNM. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at $51,950,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 58.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,035 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the first quarter valued at $28,253,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 55.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,148,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,972,000 after purchasing an additional 770,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,995,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,147,000 after purchasing an additional 752,385 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Core & Main currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Core & Main Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.83. Core & Main, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $27.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Core & Main’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Core & Main

In other Core & Main news, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 66,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $1,604,314.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,929.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Core & Main news, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 66,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $1,604,314.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,929.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $625,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,804.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,798,965 shares of company stock valued at $329,232,106. 3.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.