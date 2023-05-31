Cormark Weighs in on Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.87 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $11.73 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.04 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

RY has been the subject of several other research reports. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$124.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$137.70.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$123.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$129.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$132.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$171.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.74. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$116.75 and a one year high of C$140.18.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.92 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$15.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.07 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 13.28%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.38%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

