Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 6,562 Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Sapiens International worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Sapiens International by 402.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Sapiens International by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Sapiens International by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Sapiens International in the 1st quarter valued at $22,861,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the first quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPNS. StockNews.com raised Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays lowered Sapiens International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

NASDAQ SPNS opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Sapiens International Co. has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $26.66.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

