Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 35,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,575,000 after buying an additional 158,696 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,177,000 after buying an additional 132,234 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,018,000 after buying an additional 128,374 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,207,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,055,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,086,000 after buying an additional 111,127 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In other news, VP Sergio Mancilla sold 1,485 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $44,847.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sergio Mancilla sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $44,847.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $46,109.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,502 shares of company stock worth $107,506 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Down 0.8 %

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Shares of FDP stock opened at $26.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.66. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetable products. It operates through the following segments: Fresh and Value-added products, Bananas, and Other Products and Services. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, and prepared meals and snacks.

