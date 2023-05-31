Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 54,855 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of A10 Networks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in A10 Networks by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in A10 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in A10 Networks by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in A10 Networks by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 20,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $301,267.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,585.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 2,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $38,115.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,929.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 20,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $301,267.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,585.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,688 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,213. 5.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.04. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $19.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

