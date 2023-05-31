Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys New Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,315,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,490,437,000 after buying an additional 100,442 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,760,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,334,940,000 after purchasing an additional 363,372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,079,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $583,126,000 after purchasing an additional 167,704 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,161,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $273,758,000 after purchasing an additional 60,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 567,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,268,000 after purchasing an additional 58,048 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.67.
Carlisle Companies Price Performance
Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.05). Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.36 EPS for the current year.
Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.93%.
About Carlisle Companies
Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).
