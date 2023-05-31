Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,506 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 3.9% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 15.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRC stock opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.80. MRC Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.17 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 2.65%. MRC Global’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MRC Global from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MRC Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on MRC Global from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

In other MRC Global news, insider Gillian Anderson sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $59,949.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,507 shares in the company, valued at $304,830.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

