Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $950,000 Stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Cohu worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cohu by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cohu by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $37.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.89. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.57. Cohu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $39.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $231,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,205.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Cohu news, Director William Bendush sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $134,513.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,539.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $231,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,205.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,037 shares of company stock worth $435,140. 2.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COHU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cohu in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Cohu from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cohu from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Cohu Profile

(Get Rating)

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.

