Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Black Hills by 3.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Black Hills by 1.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Black Hills by 4.0% during the third quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Black Hills by 2.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Hills Price Performance

Black Hills stock opened at $60.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $79.78.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $921.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.70 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Sidoti lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho lowered shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Black Hills from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 10,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $657,061.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Black Hills

(Get Rating)

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The Gas Utilities segment provides natural gas in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

Featured Articles

