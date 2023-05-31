Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,689 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2,569.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cathay General Bancorp

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Director Richard Sun bought 6,100 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $213,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $30.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 37.58%. The business had revenue of $299.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CATY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush dropped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.