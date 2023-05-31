Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stake in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,896 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,313 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.20% of CNB Financial worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 242.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 17,166 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNB Financial

In related news, Director Peter F. Smith bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.91 per share, for a total transaction of $33,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,881.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,863 shares of company stock worth $148,818. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNB Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCNE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on CNB Financial from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNB Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.88. The company has a market capitalization of $357.81 million, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. CNB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $28.50.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $74.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

CNB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.01%.

CNB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

