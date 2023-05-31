Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 56,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.17% of Resources Connection as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 19,915 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,475,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,497,000 after purchasing an additional 67,121 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Resources Connection from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Resources Connection from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Resources Connection Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Resources Connection stock opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.21. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $23.18. The stock has a market cap of $516.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.92 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Resources Connection news, Director Donald B. Murray sold 70,000 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $1,016,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,455.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

