Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,710,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the April 30th total of 10,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,229,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Performance
Shares of CLM stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.84. 1,129,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,122. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $11.20.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1228 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
Institutional Trading of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund is a management investment company that is an investment operation. They limit the fund’s investment in securities issued by other investment companies.
Featured Articles
