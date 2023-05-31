Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,710,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the April 30th total of 10,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,229,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CLM stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.84. 1,129,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,122. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1228 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Institutional Trading of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund is a management investment company that is an investment operation. They limit the fund’s investment in securities issued by other investment companies.

