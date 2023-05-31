Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.20

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.22, with a volume of 708109 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CJR.B shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. CIBC reduced their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.30 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.46.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment Trading Down 6.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$241.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.79, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.