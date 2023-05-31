Cosmos Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $10.49 or 0.00038810 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion and approximately $71.51 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00052121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00017319 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005798 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001025 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

