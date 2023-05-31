CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stock Holdings Increased by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 90.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 76,851 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $12,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in CoStar Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 31,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.08.

NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.42. 618,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,114. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.42 and a 200 day moving average of $75.23. The company has a current ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.02 and a twelve month high of $85.37.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $584.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.36 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

