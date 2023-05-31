Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Aspire Capital Advisors LLC

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,976 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.5% of Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the third quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 817 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 105.5% during the third quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 41,525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,611,000 after acquiring an additional 21,319 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,748 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on COST shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.72.

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,168 shares of company stock worth $2,031,341 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $511.69. 851,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,397. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $496.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.84. The firm has a market cap of $226.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $443.20 and a fifty-two week high of $564.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

