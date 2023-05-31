Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Short Interest Up 12.0% in May

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the April 30th total of 16,340,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.
NYSE:COTY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.84. 6,741,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,692,431. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average is $10.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Coty has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $12.64.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 72.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Coty by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Coty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 37.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.
