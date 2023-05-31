Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Short Interest Update

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 447,700 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the April 30th total of 422,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Covenant Logistics Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CVLG traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.73. The stock had a trading volume of 30,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $500.39 million, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.14. Covenant Logistics Group has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $43.06.

Covenant Logistics Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Covenant Logistics Group news, EVP Joey B. Hogan sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $81,687.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,677,049.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVLG. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 2,728.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 85.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

