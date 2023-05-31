CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP) Insider Jeremy Miller Purchases 20,000 Shares

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP – Get Rating) insider Jeremy Miller purchased 20,000 shares of CPPGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.36) per share, with a total value of £38,200 ($47,207.12).

LON CPP opened at GBX 191.50 ($2.37) on Wednesday. CPPGroup Plc has a one year low of GBX 94 ($1.16) and a one year high of GBX 264 ($3.26). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 214.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 174.23. The company has a market capitalization of £16.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,575.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.17.

CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, Turkey, and internationally. It offers a range of embedded and ancillary real-time assistance products and resolution services, such as card protection; flight disruption and lost luggage; phone and gadgets insurance; livcare and mobile doctor services; OwlDetect, identity protection, personal cyber insurance, and mobile payments protection; extended warranty; and home emergency, as well as business process management services.

