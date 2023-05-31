CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP) Insider Jeremy Miller Purchases 20,000 Shares

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP – Get Rating) insider Jeremy Miller purchased 20,000 shares of CPPGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.36) per share, with a total value of £38,200 ($47,207.12).
CPPGroup Price Performance
LON CPP opened at GBX 191.50 ($2.37) on Wednesday. CPPGroup Plc has a one year low of GBX 94 ($1.16) and a one year high of GBX 264 ($3.26). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 214.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 174.23. The company has a market capitalization of £16.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,575.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.17.
About CPPGroup
Featured Stories
- Advance Auto Parts Backfires: Is This A Warning For The S&P 500?
- Can These Two Crypto Stocks Stage a Comeback?
- Don’t Discount The AI Potential Of Ambarella; Buy On The Dip
- Can Earnings Narrow The Value Gap In Hewlett Packard?
- Cadence Design Gains 12% As AI Excitement Boosts Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CPPGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPPGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.