Creditcoin Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $67.70 million and approximately $21.19 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001124 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003692 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000731 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007893 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 223,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

