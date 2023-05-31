Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC) Short Interest Up 21.6% in May

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the April 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Crescera Capital Acquisition Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of CREC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.88. The company had a trading volume of 12,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,460. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.38. Crescera Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15.
Insider Transactions at Crescera Capital Acquisition
In other news, major shareholder Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 20,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $229,432.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Crescera Capital Acquisition Company Profile
Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.
