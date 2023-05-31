Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC) Short Interest Up 21.6% in May

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the April 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CREC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.88. The company had a trading volume of 12,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,460. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.38. Crescera Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15.

Get Crescera Capital Acquisition alerts:

Insider Transactions at Crescera Capital Acquisition

In other news, major shareholder Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 20,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $229,432.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescera Capital Acquisition

Crescera Capital Acquisition Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,241,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $5,074,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,986,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crescera Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescera Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.