Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Short Interest Down 8.0% in May

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,473,100 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the April 30th total of 3,773,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 985,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRLBF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of Cresco Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $14.25 price target on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Cresco Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cresco Labs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cresco Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.82.

Cresco Labs Trading Up 6.5 %

Cresco Labs stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.81. 828,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,179. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.98. Cresco Labs has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.76.

Cresco Labs Company Profile

Cresco Labs ( OTCMKTS:CRLBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $199.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.47 million. Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. Analysts forecast that Cresco Labs will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

