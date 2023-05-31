Critical Survey: Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) vs. Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR)

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) and Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Ferroglobe has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westwater Resources has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ferroglobe and Westwater Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferroglobe $2.60 billion 0.32 $440.31 million $1.74 2.59 Westwater Resources N/A N/A -$11.12 million ($0.23) -3.65

Profitability

Ferroglobe has higher revenue and earnings than Westwater Resources. Westwater Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ferroglobe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Ferroglobe and Westwater Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferroglobe 14.42% 60.74% 21.91% Westwater Resources N/A -7.50% -6.61%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.6% of Ferroglobe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Westwater Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Ferroglobe shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Westwater Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ferroglobe and Westwater Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferroglobe 0 0 1 0 3.00 Westwater Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ferroglobe currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 144.44%. Given Ferroglobe’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ferroglobe is more favorable than Westwater Resources.

Summary

Ferroglobe beats Westwater Resources on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ferroglobe

(Get Rating)

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Westwater Resources

(Get Rating)

Westwater Resources, Inc. is an explorer and developer of mineral resources. It focuses on developing a battery graphite business in the state of Alabama. The firm’s battery-materials projects include the Coosa Graphite and its associated Coosa Graphite Deposits located in east-central Alabama. The company was founded by Raymond Larson in 1977 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

