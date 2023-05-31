CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 564.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,856 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 783,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,456,000 after acquiring an additional 237,276 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 28,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $159.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,129,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,657,352. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $205.73. The company has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.75 and a beta of 1.03.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $637.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.68 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at $26,234,458.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.89.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

