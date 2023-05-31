Crypto.com Coin Trading Down 0% This Week (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Crypto.com Coin has a market capitalization of $36.33 million and approximately $2,369.83 worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be bought for about $2.30 or 0.00008278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin was first traded on May 18th, 2017. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 15,793,486 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is crypto.com. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency payment platform that offers a mobile app for Android and iOS devices to transact, store, monitor, and manage cryptocurrencies. The platform also provides investment tools and MCO Visa cards. The MCO token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency developed by Crypto.com and serves as a medium of exchange within the platform. The MCO Token Sale in 2017 raised US$26.7 million.”

