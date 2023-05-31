CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $47.04

Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $47.04 and last traded at $47.28, with a volume of 25366 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSGS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of CSG Systems International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

CSG Systems International Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

CSG Systems International Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

In other news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $441,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 185,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,098,961.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CSG Systems International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGS. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

About CSG Systems International

(Get Rating)

CSG Systems International, Inc is a purpose-driven, SaaS platform company, which engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions providers. The company was founded on October 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

