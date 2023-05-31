CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) is DRH Investments Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

DRH Investments Inc. raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the quarter. CSX accounts for 13.8% of DRH Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. DRH Investments Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $16,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of CSX by 199.7% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 180,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 120,002 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 657,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,378,000 after buying an additional 136,724 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $479,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,653,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,211,000 after buying an additional 182,736 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.
CSX Stock Performance
Shares of CSX traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.67. 2,707,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,173,630. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.04. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
CSX Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 21.67%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CSX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.76.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
