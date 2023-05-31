CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) is DRH Investments Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

DRH Investments Inc. raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the quarter. CSX accounts for 13.8% of DRH Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. DRH Investments Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $16,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of CSX by 199.7% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 180,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 120,002 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 657,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,378,000 after buying an additional 136,724 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $479,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,653,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,211,000 after buying an additional 182,736 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.67. 2,707,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,173,630. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.04. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.76.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

