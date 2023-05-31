Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $186.80.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

NYSE CW opened at $158.80 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $124.37 and a 12 month high of $182.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.45%.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $228,760.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,557.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $228,760.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,557.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $180,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,179. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,525 shares of company stock worth $431,918. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $645,770,000 after acquiring an additional 680,850 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,696,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,594,000 after acquiring an additional 13,599 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,531,000 after acquiring an additional 141,697 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,418,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,957,000 after acquiring an additional 341,470 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $186,824,000 after buying an additional 154,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

