Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Down 5.5%

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) fell 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.13 and last traded at $23.29. 55,414 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 735,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CUBI shares. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.71. The company has a market capitalization of $736.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Activity at Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $181.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.10 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 19.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel K. Rothermel acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 102,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,723.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu bought 45,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $499,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,626 shares in the company, valued at $12,843,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel K. Rothermel bought 5,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 102,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,723.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 722.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 25.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. The firm also provides banking products such as loans and deposits to businesses and consumers through its branches, limited production, and administrative offices. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Reading, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.