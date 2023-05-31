CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,808 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.0 %

CVS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,979,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,885,956. The firm has a market cap of $86.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.02.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

