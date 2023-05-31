CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Short Interest Down 8.5% in May

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,130,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the April 30th total of 11,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $51,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $197,480.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $136,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $51,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,849 shares of company stock worth $1,390,672 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBAY. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 26.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 20,337 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 21,961 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $163,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,466,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after acquiring an additional 142,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 940,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 145,965 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBAY. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,037,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,611. The company has a market capitalization of $875.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.50. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $11.22.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

