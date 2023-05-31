D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. cut its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in BCE by 53.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of BCE by 581.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,488,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,160 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of BCE by 13.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,224,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in BCE by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,196,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,737,000 after purchasing an additional 548,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,312,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,849,000 after purchasing an additional 504,219 shares in the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. TD Securities decreased their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.72.

NYSE:BCE traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.23. 177,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,214. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $55.13. The company has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.92%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

