D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DHI. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $131.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $102.50 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.23.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.84. 5,756,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,002,531. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $112.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.96.

Insider Activity

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,122 shares of company stock worth $10,640,284. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 15.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,113,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,823,000 after acquiring an additional 161,220 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 468.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 85,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 70,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.9% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 181,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Northwest, Southwest, South Central, Southeast, East, and North. The Northwest segment includes Colorado, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

Further Reading

