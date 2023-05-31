Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 15.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,311,000 after purchasing an additional 763,728 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after acquiring an additional 394,786 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $201,066,000 after acquiring an additional 240,195 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $160.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.34. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $163.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 63.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.23.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $419,945.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,829.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $419,945.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,829.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at $826,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.