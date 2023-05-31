David B. Wells Sells 20,000 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) Director David B. Wells sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,059,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Trade Desk Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded up $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,278,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,263,943. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.95. The company has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 466.53, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.80.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. Analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Vertical Research raised Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.
About Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
