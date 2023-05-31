Davis Asset Management L.P. Makes New $60.17 Million Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Davis Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,170,000. Meta Platforms accounts for about 3.4% of Davis Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $74,277.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $5,921,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,967.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $74,277.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,921,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,369 shares of company stock valued at $8,682,268 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on META. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.13.

META stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.12. 11,944,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,460,225. The company has a market capitalization of $674.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $268.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.23.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

