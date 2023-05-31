DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Short Interest Update

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the April 30th total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 712,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

DaVita Price Performance

DaVita stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.65. 1,179,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,461. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.95 and a 200 day moving average of $81.23. DaVita has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $103.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 72.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DaVita will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on DaVita from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.88.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $248,842.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $248,842.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles Berg sold 1,431 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $107,511.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,020.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,933 shares of company stock worth $3,829,657 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DaVita

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in DaVita in the third quarter worth about $323,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in DaVita by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in DaVita by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 142,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 40,421 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 21,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Featured Articles

