Dean Investment Associates LLC Buys Shares of 36,321 Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 36,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 112.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,073,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,288,000 after purchasing an additional 567,800 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 469.2% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 51,190 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 408,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,930,000 after acquiring an additional 104,241 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 71,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 32,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRGO shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Perrigo in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Perrigo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.
Perrigo Stock Performance
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Perrigo Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -113.54%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $96,889.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 68,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,636.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Perrigo news, CEO Murray S. Kessler sold 197,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $7,065,844.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,381. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Svend Andersen bought 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $96,889.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,636.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,869 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,712. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Perrigo Profile
Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).
