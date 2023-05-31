Dean Investment Associates LLC Buys Shares of 36,321 Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 36,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 112.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,073,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,288,000 after purchasing an additional 567,800 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 469.2% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 51,190 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 408,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,930,000 after acquiring an additional 104,241 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 71,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 32,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRGO shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Perrigo in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Perrigo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Perrigo Stock Performance

PRGO stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,769. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $43.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.98.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -113.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $96,889.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 68,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,636.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Perrigo news, CEO Murray S. Kessler sold 197,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $7,065,844.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,381. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Svend Andersen bought 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $96,889.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,636.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,869 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,712. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Profile

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.